Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 177 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.30) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.54) to GBX 185 ($2.41) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Genel Energy stock opened at GBX 156.20 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 113.85 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 191.40 ($2.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.70. The stock has a market cap of £434.71 million and a PE ratio of -15.64.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

