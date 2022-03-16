Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Given New GBX 177 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.30) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.54) to GBX 185 ($2.41) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of GEGYF stock remained flat at $$1.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

