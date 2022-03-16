General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY22 guidance at $3.71-$33.83 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Mills stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

