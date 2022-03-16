Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 869 ($11.30) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.37). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.30), with a volume of 27,013 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 869 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 868.74.
About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)
