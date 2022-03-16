GenesisX (XGS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,180.00

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. GenesisX has a market cap of $40,632.07 and $1,180.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,390,900 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

