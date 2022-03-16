Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading Up 14%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 630,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 321,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $260.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Genetron during the third quarter worth $146,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genetron by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Genetron by 18.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

