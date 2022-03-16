Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GMAB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 418,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after buying an additional 222,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,094.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 149,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 100,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 136,312 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.