Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GMAB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.
Shares of GMAB traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
