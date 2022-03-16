Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GNPX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 292,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,199. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Genprex has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Genprex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Genprex by 92.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genprex by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

