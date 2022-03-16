Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.88. 2,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27.

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

