GeoCoin Market Capitalization Tops $391,864.56 (GEO)

GeoCoin (GEO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $391,864.56 and $302.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,891.67 or 0.99568611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.89 or 0.00267574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00022227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.