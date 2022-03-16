George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

Shares of WNGRF stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.58. 2,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.54. George Weston has a 52-week low of $81.28 and a 52-week high of $124.17.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

