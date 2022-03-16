George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$175.00 to C$185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as C$158.55 and last traded at C$156.57, with a volume of 205860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$155.60.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WN. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.14.

Get George Weston alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total value of C$3,250,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,812,115.23. Insiders sold a total of 121,985 shares of company stock worth $18,604,229 over the last three months.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$139.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.10 billion and a PE ratio of 419.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 616.62%.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.