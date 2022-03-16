GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Up 3.6%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 125,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 37,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a PE ratio of -14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds.

