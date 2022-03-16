GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Up 3.6%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 125,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 37,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a PE ratio of -14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)
