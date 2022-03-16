Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

ROCK traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,081. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROCK shares. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145,739 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

