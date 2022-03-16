Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.93

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and traded as high as $19.11. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 3,374 shares changing hands.

GBNXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

