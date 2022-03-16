Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 3,508 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.