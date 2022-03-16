Gitcoin (GTC) Price Hits $5.73 on Major Exchanges

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00013938 BTC on exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $81.33 million and $22.22 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00035408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103659 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

