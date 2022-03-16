Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Up 26.7%

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) were up 26.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $45.18. Approximately 78,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,171,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $169,817,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $20,027,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $6,902,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

