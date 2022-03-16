Gitlab Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,725 call options on the company. This is an increase of 292% compared to the average volume of 2,228 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. 135,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,584. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.41.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,817,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $20,027,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

