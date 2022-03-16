Glenn O’rourke Sells 1,441 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $78,981.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $262,837.74.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.57. 1,422,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,149. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

