Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 10010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET)
