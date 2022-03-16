Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Buys 2,993 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GWRS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a PE ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

