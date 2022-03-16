Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Buys 2,993 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
GWRS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a PE ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.59%.
GWRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
