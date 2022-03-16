Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 451,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $39.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

