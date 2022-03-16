Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.