GokuMarket Credit Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $437,133.46 and approximately $99.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

