Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

