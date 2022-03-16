Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Achieves $137,826.16

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $137,826.16 and $45,460.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.84 or 0.06657909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.04 or 0.99812833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039704 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

