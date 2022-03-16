Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19.

