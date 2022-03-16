Golem (GLM) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Golem has a total market cap of $460.81 million and $15.41 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

