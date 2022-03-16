GoNetwork (GOT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $88,449.55 and $41,613.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

