Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDDFF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

Shares of GDDFF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

