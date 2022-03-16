Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GIIX remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

