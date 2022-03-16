Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) & Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Critical Review

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) and Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Gracell Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -227.65% Gracell Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A

14.2% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Gracell Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Gracell Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gracell Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 800.62%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gracell Biotechnologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Gracell Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 22.63 -$22.33 million ($3.79) -0.42 Gracell Biotechnologies N/A N/A -$32.47 million N/A N/A

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Gracell Biotechnologies.

Risk & Volatility

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gracell Biotechnologies has a beta of -1.36, indicating that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals beats Gracell Biotechnologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 that is in preclinical stage to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii; AR-201, a fully human IgG1 mAb preclinical program for respiratory syncytial virus; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. In addition, it is developing AR-712 and AR-701, a cocktail of two fully human immunoglobulin 1, or IgG1, mAbs, which is in Phase I/II clinical for the treatment of mild to moderate non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's product candidates also comprise; and GC007g, a donor-derived CD19-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of r/r B-ALL. In addition, it has a portfolio of earlier stage product candidates targeting various cancer indications, such as ovarian cancer, breast cancer, peripheral T cell lymphoma, a subtype of NHL, and T cell lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

