Graft Market Capitalization Reaches $85,333.66 (GRFT)

Graft (GRFT) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $85,333.66 and $29.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.00466809 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

