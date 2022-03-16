Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.94 million and $57.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.99 or 0.00270125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.