Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Trading Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. Approximately 1,886,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

GBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

In other Great Bear Resources news, Senior Officer Rajbinder Bob Singh sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total transaction of C$2,171,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,124,646.25.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

