Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBNH shares. Desjardins cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

