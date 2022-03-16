Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.79.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBNH shares. Desjardins cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
