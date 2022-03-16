Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.60

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158.60 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 158.39 ($2.06), with a volume of 139184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.04).

The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.49.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.