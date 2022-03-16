Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GRNQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,449. Greenpro Capital has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenpro Capital by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 734,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenpro Capital by 2,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 515,119 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Greenpro Capital in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.