Gresham House (LON:GHE) PT Raised to GBX 1,275 at Berenberg Bank

Gresham House (LON:GHE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.25) to GBX 1,275 ($16.58) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.29) to GBX 1,418 ($18.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price objective on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.29) to GBX 1,418 ($18.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gresham House to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,264 ($16.44).

LON GHE opened at GBX 829 ($10.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £315.03 million and a PE ratio of 34.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 868.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 879.61. Gresham House has a 1 year low of GBX 751 ($9.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 970 ($12.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

