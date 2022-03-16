Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading 27.4% Higher

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 27.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.72. 22,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,000,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $791.52 million, a P/E ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

