Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ GO opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

