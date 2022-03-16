Guess? (NYSE:GES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
