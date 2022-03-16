Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.80. 5,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,605. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock worth $1,669,621. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.