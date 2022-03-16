Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JMP Securities

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $683.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

