Gulden Market Cap Hits $3.41 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $18,660.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00265961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001153 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,767,992 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

