GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of GURU Organic Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

GUROF stock remained flat at $$7.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. GURU Organic Energy has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

