Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Up 2.1%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.93). 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.86. The firm has a market cap of £43.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66.
