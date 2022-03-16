Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Up 2.1%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.93). 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.86. The firm has a market cap of £43.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

