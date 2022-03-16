GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 103,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 848,219 shares.The stock last traded at $73.39 and had previously closed at $68.76.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $10,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

