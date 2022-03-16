GYEN (GYEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $336,800.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $336,800.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.60 or 0.06674229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.17 or 1.00034013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00039968 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

